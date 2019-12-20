Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.00

Shares of Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 77 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 74 ($0.97), with a volume of 246552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.80 ($0.97).

Several analysts have commented on the company. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Speedy Hire from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.43%.

In other Speedy Hire news, insider David J. B. Shearer purchased 100,000 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £55,000 ($72,349.38). Also, insider Rhian Bartlett purchased 30,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £17,732.92 ($23,326.65).

About Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.