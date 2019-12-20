Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 437,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 25,540 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 256.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 160,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 99,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBPH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.62. 32,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.71. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. As a group, research analysts predict that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

