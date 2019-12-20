SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Receives $12.47 Consensus PT from Analysts

SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRCI shares. Raymond James lowered SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on SRC Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Capital lowered SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of SRC Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

SRC Energy stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 30,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,140. SRC Energy has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $6.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in SRC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SRC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of SRC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRC Energy in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRC Energy in the second quarter worth $57,000.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

