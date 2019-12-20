SRCOIN (SRCOIN) Trading Down 13.8% This Week

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 20th. SRCOIN has a total market capitalization of $80,275.00 and $3.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SRCOIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. Over the last week, SRCOIN has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00187939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.01229173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00120012 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SRCOIN Profile

SRCOIN’s genesis date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. The official website for SRCOIN is www.srcoin.info . SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN . SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

SRCOIN Token Trading

SRCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SRCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SRCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

