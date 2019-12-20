STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.33.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.83. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.18 and a beta of 2.38.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $144,511.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,262.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,130. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 3.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.