Stantec (TSE:STN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.13

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$37.13 and last traded at C$37.03, with a volume of 118057 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.06.

STN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stantec from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. AltaCorp Capital upped their price target on Stantec from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.50 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.15.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 29.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.16.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$952.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$922.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.2899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 75,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.50, for a total value of C$2,737,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,684,948.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

