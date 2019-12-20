Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Sidoti

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Sidoti from $17.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SCS. Raymond James cut shares of Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.
Steelcase stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.38. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $23.02.
In other news, VP Eddy F. Schmitt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $473,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,051.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $136,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,388,910.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,300 shares of company stock worth $754,203 over the last three months. 17.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the third quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 25.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 70.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.
About Steelcase
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.
