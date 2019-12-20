Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Sidoti

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Sidoti from $17.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SCS. Raymond James cut shares of Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Steelcase stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.38. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $23.02.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.70 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steelcase will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eddy F. Schmitt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $473,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,051.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $136,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,388,910.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,300 shares of company stock worth $754,203 over the last three months. 17.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the third quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 25.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 70.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

