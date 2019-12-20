Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target to $40.00

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HZNP. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.38.

Horizon Therapeutics stock opened at $35.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Horizon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 5.25%. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 320,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $8,971,275.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,007,373.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $560,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,310 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,173.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,618 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,067 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 1,910.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,614 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 1,774.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,101,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,969 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $27,911,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,754,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,628,000 after acquiring an additional 896,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 15.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,097,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,656,000 after purchasing an additional 695,950 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

