Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Match Group Call Options (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 11,118 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,351% compared to the typical volume of 766 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $77.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Match Group has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $95.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.73 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 293.15% and a net margin of 26.41%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Match Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at $1,680,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Match Group by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,187,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,899,000 after buying an additional 233,918 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $10,822,000. 24.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

