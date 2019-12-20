Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.38 ($19.04).

Shares of ETR SZU traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting €16.21 ($18.85). The company had a trading volume of 408,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,903. Suedzucker has a 12 month low of €10.85 ($12.62) and a 12 month high of €16.33 ($18.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.96.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

