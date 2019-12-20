Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Given “Sell” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SMLP. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Summit Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.56.

NYSE SMLP traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 205,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.10 million, a P/E ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMLP. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 61.9% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 49.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 29.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

