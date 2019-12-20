SunTrust Banks Increases Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $63.00

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price objective boosted by SunTrust Banks from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.11% from the stock’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Southern’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Southern stock opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 123,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $7,642,986.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,836,040.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $124,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,333.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,288 shares of company stock worth $11,129,281. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Southern by 0.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 158,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,777,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Southern by 13.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 456,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,194,000 after buying an additional 54,788 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Southern by 126.5% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,704,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,047,000 after buying an additional 1,510,340 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

