Swarm (SWM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,756.00

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 16% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $1,756.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swarm has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00187194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.80 or 0.01232537 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026200 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00120619 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,654,618 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

