Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) traded down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25, 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $305.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BIOVF)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B.

