Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.00

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $52.88, with a volume of 3570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.95.

Several analysts recently commented on SCMWY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.27.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Swisscom AG will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

