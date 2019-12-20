Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWCH. ValuEngine cut shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 target price on Switch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Michael David Borden sold 18,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $290,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,289,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,292,533.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 337,933 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,356. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 56.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Switch by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,376,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 224,286 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Switch in the 3rd quarter valued at $851,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Switch by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 22,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Switch by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.78. 18,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69. Switch has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.22 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.48%. Switch’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Switch will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.0294 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

