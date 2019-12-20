Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Upgraded to Buy by Summit Insights

Summit Insights upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Synaptics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Synaptics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of SYNA traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.40. The company had a trading volume of 323,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,504. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $339.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.44 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. Synaptics’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $123,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Tsai-Shyang Liu sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,134 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Synaptics by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 188.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Synaptics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

