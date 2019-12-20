Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.48

Shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.48 and last traded at $58.19, with a volume of 150050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 10.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

About Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

