T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Trading Up 11.5%

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) shares were up 11.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.07, approximately 1,080,808 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,066,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTOO shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Svb Leerink upped their price target on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.14.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $52.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in T2 Biosystems by 183.3% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

