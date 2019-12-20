TaaS Price Down 39.9% Over Last Week (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One TaaS token can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00005905 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, CoinExchange and Livecoin. TaaS has a market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $547.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded 39.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00187905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.73 or 0.01230729 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025909 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120398 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS’s launch date was February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Livecoin, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

