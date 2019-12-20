Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Lifted to “Buy” at China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSM. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

TSM opened at $57.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $59.71. The firm has a market cap of $306.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.5% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 103,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter worth approximately $185,176,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter worth approximately $23,240,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 130.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,877,000 after purchasing an additional 376,549 shares in the last quarter. 19.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

