Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Rating Increased to Buy at Edward Jones

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TPR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America set a $28.00 price objective on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of TPR opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $39.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $856,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,868.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

