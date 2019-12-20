TCASH (TCASH) Price Up 24.3% Over Last Week

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. TCASH has a market capitalization of $266,461.00 and approximately $416,413.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TCASH token can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. In the last week, TCASH has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

999 (999) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00048797 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003818 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 962.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TCASH Profile

TCASH is a token. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TCASH’s official website is www.etherflyer.com/index.html . TCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . TCASH’s official message board is medium.com/@etherflyer

Buying and Selling TCASH

TCASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

