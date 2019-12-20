Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research firms have commented on VIV. ValuEngine raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Telefonica Brasil alerts:

Shares of NYSE VIV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.00. 1,089,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,473. Telefonica Brasil has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $14.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 7.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonica Brasil in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Telefonica Brasil in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefonica Brasil in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefonica Brasil in the second quarter worth about $117,000. 8.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.