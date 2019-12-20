Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Terrace Energy Corp (CVE:TZR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 106200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of $940,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.13.

Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Terrace Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It has an option to acquire a 50% working interest in the Maverick County project covering approximately 147,000 gross mineral acres located in Maverick County, Texas.

