Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Terrace Energy Corp (CVE:TZR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 106200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of $940,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.13.

Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Terrace Energy Company Profile (CVE:TZR)

Terrace Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It has an option to acquire a 50% working interest in the Maverick County project covering approximately 147,000 gross mineral acres located in Maverick County, Texas.

