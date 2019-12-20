TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Stock Price Up 1%

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.17, 1,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 39,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.16.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. Also, Director Harlan F. Weisman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $25,100.00. Insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $80,320 in the last quarter.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

