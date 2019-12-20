The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) PT Raised to $48.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised The Ensign Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer set a $64.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens set a $47.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $600.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.12 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.