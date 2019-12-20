Thingschain Trading Up 12.1% Over Last Week (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $31,884.00 and $4,091.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thingschain has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. One Thingschain token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thingschain alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058810 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00086652 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000904 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00061237 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7,211.88 or 1.00173873 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

TIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thingschain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thingschain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.