Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.41% from the stock’s previous close.

TRI has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $93.00 target price on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $71.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $73.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.77, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 62.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 53.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

