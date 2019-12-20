TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

TIVO has been the subject of several research reports. BWS Financial downgraded TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TiVo in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TiVo stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.13. TiVo has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $11.78.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). TiVo had a negative net margin of 71.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $158.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that TiVo will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TiVo by 442.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,157,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,268 shares during the last quarter. Wilks Brothers LLC grew its position in TiVo by 15.4% during the second quarter. Wilks Brothers LLC now owns 1,917,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,135,000 after buying an additional 255,636 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TiVo by 1,223.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,528,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,265,000 after buying an additional 1,413,035 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in TiVo by 0.6% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of TiVo by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,265,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 781,560 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

