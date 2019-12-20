TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of TOP SHIPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:TOPS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. 17,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. TOP SHIPS has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $25.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TOP SHIPS stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 204,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. TOP SHIPS accounts for about 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 2.35% of TOP SHIPS as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TOP SHIPS

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air.

