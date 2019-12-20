TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of TOP SHIPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.
NASDAQ:TOPS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. 17,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. TOP SHIPS has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $25.10.
About TOP SHIPS
Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air.
