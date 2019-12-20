Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.78

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and traded as high as $0.79. Torchlight Energy Resources shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 1,050 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRCH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Torchlight Energy Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Torchlight Energy Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Torchlight Energy Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 154.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 593,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Torchlight Energy Resources by 45.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 51,636 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Torchlight Energy Resources by 29.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 441,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Torchlight Energy Resources by 13.1% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

About Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Torchlight Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchlight Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.