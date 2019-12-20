Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.78

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and traded as high as $0.79. Torchlight Energy Resources shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 1,050 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRCH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Torchlight Energy Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Torchlight Energy Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.
About Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH)
Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.
