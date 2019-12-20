Toro (NYSE:TTC) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Toro (NYSE:TTC) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TTC. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.33.

Get Toro alerts:

Shares of Toro stock opened at $76.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.04 and a 200 day moving average of $72.81. Toro has a 52 week low of $52.97 and a 52 week high of $81.81.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $734.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.03 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toro will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Toro by 33.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Toro by 11.8% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,965,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,989,000 after purchasing an additional 524,021 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Toro in the third quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 289.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 43,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.