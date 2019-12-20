Transcodium (TNS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $87,438.00

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, Transcodium has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Transcodium token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Bancor Network and TOPBTC. Transcodium has a total market cap of $87,438.00 and approximately $102,595.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00187939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.01229173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00120012 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,553,571 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, Livecoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

