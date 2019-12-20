TransferCoin (TX) Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TransferCoin has a market capitalization of $42,530.00 and approximately $209.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TransferCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, YoBit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008721 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin Profile

TransferCoin (TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,190,019 coins. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev . The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

