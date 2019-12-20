Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Nick Roberts Purchases 153 Shares

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) insider Nick Roberts purchased 153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,595 ($20.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,440.35 ($3,210.14).

Shares of LON TPK traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,601 ($21.06). The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,521.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,356.79. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.46. Travis Perkins plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,012 ($13.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPK. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,550 ($20.39) price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,380 ($18.15) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,484.91 ($19.53).

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.