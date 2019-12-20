TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.44.

THS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of THS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.40. 829,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,143. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $44.60 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $314,304.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,356,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,627,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 39.7% in the second quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 118,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 33,752 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $466,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 40.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 29,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,862,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,280,000 after buying an additional 128,949 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

