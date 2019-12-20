Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Shares Down 2.9%

Trican Well Service Ltd (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) traded down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85, 6,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 24,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TOLWF shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.30 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Friday, November 8th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

