Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) CEO Gerrit Klaerner Sells 31,750 Shares

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $1,235,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,321 shares in the company, valued at $22,385,740.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gerrit Klaerner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Gerrit Klaerner sold 3,948 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $170,869.44.

On Monday, December 2nd, Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $157,960.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Gerrit Klaerner sold 2,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $79,600.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $149,640.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Gerrit Klaerner sold 10,255 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $314,725.95.

Shares of Tricida stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 465,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,586. Tricida Inc has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.48 and a current ratio of 15.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). Equities analysts anticipate that Tricida Inc will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TCDA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tricida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Tricida during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Tricida during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Tricida during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

