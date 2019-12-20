Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.39

Shares of Tricon Capital Group Inc (TSE:TCN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.39 and traded as high as $11.00. Tricon Capital Group shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 313,749 shares.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Tricon Capital Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 17.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.28.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$77.46 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Tricon Capital Group Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

