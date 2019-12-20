Trident Brands (OTCMKTS:TDNT) Trading 20% Higher

Trident Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:TDNT) shares traded up 20% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.30, 34,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 562% from the average session volume of 5,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45.

Trident Brands (OTCMKTS:TDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter.

Trident Brands Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on developing branded and private label consumer products and food ingredients. It offers consumer products, including nutritional products and supplements under the Everlast, Brain Armor, and P2N Peak Performance Nutrition brand names; and functional food ingredients under the Oceans Omega brand name.

