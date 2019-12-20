TrustVerse Price Tops $0.0129 on Major Exchanges (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. One TrustVerse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and $21,188.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038185 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $463.56 or 0.06448853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029933 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001460 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000311 BTC.

TrustVerse Token Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,900,494 tokens. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

