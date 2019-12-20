Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. Preferred Shares Series E (NYSE:TNP-PE) Trading 0.7% Higher

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. Preferred Shares Series E (NYSE:TNP-PE) shares traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.32 and last traded at $23.31, 14,910 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.34.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. Preferred Shares Series E (NYSE:TNP-PE)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2019, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers with dynamic positioning technology.

