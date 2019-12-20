TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut TUI AG/ADR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of TUIFY remained flat at $$6.30 during trading hours on Thursday. 96 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,630. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54. TUI AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

