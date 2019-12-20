Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 60 ($0.79) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 220 ($2.89).

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TLW. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Tullow Oil to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 75 ($0.99) in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Tullow Oil to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Tullow Oil to a reduce rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 50 ($0.66) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 116.29 ($1.53).

Tullow Oil stock traded down GBX 1.24 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 62.88 ($0.83). 13,788,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,450,000. The company has a market cap of $884.46 million and a PE ratio of 6.76. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.05 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 140.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 189.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Jeremy Wilson bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £28,200 ($37,095.50).

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

