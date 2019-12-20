Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Shares Down 0.5%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.65 and last traded at $16.99, approximately 13,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 64,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.05.

About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY)

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, and solar power plants.

