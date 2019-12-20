U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Lifted to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $62.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $49.00.

USB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a sell rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.14.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $60.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $154,232.00. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,736,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,396 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

