UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 340 ($4.47) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 360 ($4.74).

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BBY. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 327 ($4.30).

LON:BBY opened at GBX 267 ($3.51) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 231.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 227.29. Balfour Beatty has a 1-year low of GBX 192.30 ($2.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 295.80 ($3.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.58.

In related news, insider Leo Quinn acquired 13,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £30,107.72 ($39,605.00). Insiders acquired 13,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,649 over the last three months.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

