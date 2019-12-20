UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Petrofac (LON:PFC)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Petrofac (LON:PFC) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Petrofac to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Petrofac from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Petrofac to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 430 ($5.66) in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petrofac has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 520.07 ($6.84).

Shares of PFC stock opened at GBX 383.40 ($5.04) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 393.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 407.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05. Petrofac has a 52-week low of GBX 373.87 ($4.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 562 ($7.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In other Petrofac news, insider Andrea Abt bought 1,271 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 393 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £4,995.03 ($6,570.68). Also, insider Alastair Cochran sold 7,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.04), for a total value of £30,475.31 ($40,088.54).

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

