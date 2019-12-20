UChain (UCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50,593.00

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One UChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, UEX and Hotbit. UChain has a market capitalization of $50,593.00 and approximately $16,830.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UChain has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00185551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.01185321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025360 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119965 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About UChain

UChain’s launch date was December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem . UChain’s official website is uchain.world . UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

UChain Token Trading

UChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, UEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

